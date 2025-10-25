An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Service members walk on a ship's flight deck near a tiltrotor aircraft.

Commandant's Arrival

Gen. Robert B. Neller, the commandant of the Marine Corps, disembarks from an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard off the coast of Queensland, Australia, Aug. 8, 2017. Neller visited the ship to meet with Marines and sailors assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group as they conduct a regularly scheduled patrol in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Breanna L. Weisenberger

  • Download: Full Size (2.62 MB)
  • Credit: Lance Cpl. Breanna Weisenberger VIRIN: 170808-M-UA621-051P.JPG
Photo Gallery