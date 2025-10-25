Record Review

An airman reviews maintenance records before a flight to support Operation Inherent Resolve at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 2, 2017. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling capabilities to U.S. and coalition aircraft, working to liberate territory and people from the control of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. The airman is a pilot assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles