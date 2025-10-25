Storm Stare

As seen through a night-vision device, a soldier watches as troops move to cover during Panther Storm at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Aug. 2, 2017. The exercise tests the division's ability to rapidly deploy its global response force anywhere in the world within a short notice. The soldier is assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Lee