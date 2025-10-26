An official website of the United States Government 
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael S. Parmer hits a pitch during a baseball game between USA Military Baseball Team Pacific and the Baseball First League All-Stars in Yokosuka, Japan, July 28, 2017. Parmer is a machinist's mate assigned to the USS Blue Ridge, the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, which is in maintenance to modernize it. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Patrick Semales

Sailor Slugger

