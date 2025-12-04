Award Recognition

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis presents the Medal of Honor flag to Army Spc. 5 James C. McCloughan during McCloughan’s induction into the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes, Aug. 1, 2017. McCloughan was awarded the Medal of Honor yesterday by President Donald J. Trump for distinguished actions as a combat medic during the Vietnam War. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley