Black Hawk Hoist

Air Force Senior Airman Michael Curley descends from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during New Jersey Task Force 1 joint training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 28, 2017. The task force, which provides advanced technical search and rescue capabilities, includes New Jersey National Guard soldiers and airmen, as well as civilians. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht