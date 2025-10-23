Combat Course A Marine participates in an obstacle, endurance and combat course at the Officer Candidate School, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., June 14, 2017. Candidates must go through three months of intensive training to evaluate and screen for the leadership, moral, mental and physical qualities required for commissioning as an officer. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.29 MB) Credit: Lance Cpl. Cristian Ricardo VIRIN: 170614-M-BP749-369Z.JPG Photo Gallery