An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor fixes an American flag on the American Tanker, a sunken concrete barge used to transport fuel during World War II, in Apra Harbor, Guam, June 21, 2017. The sailor is a master chief petty officer assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1. The Navy unit is the world's premier combat force for countering explosive hazards and conducting expeditionary diving and salvage. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield

Flag Fix

A sailor fixes an American flag on the American Tanker, a sunken concrete barge used to transport fuel during World War II, in Apra Harbor, Guam, June 21, 2017. The sailor is a master chief petty officer assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1. The Navy unit is the world's premier combat force for countering explosive hazards and conducting expeditionary diving and salvage. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield

  • Download: Full Size (2.7 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class ALFRED C VIRIN: 170621-N-ON977-0069C.JPG
Photo Gallery