Flag Fix

A sailor fixes an American flag on the American Tanker, a sunken concrete barge used to transport fuel during World War II, in Apra Harbor, Guam, June 21, 2017. The sailor is a master chief petty officer assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1. The Navy unit is the world's premier combat force for countering explosive hazards and conducting expeditionary diving and salvage. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield