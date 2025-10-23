Coyote Training

Soldiers hoist a simulated wounded soldier into an HH60-M Medevac Blackhawk during the Golden Coyote training exercise in Belle Fourche Reservoir, S.D., June 19, 2017. The scenario-driven exercise enables commanders to focus on warrior tasks and battle drills. The soldiers are assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, South Dakota Army National Guard. Army photo by Spc. Mitchell Murphy