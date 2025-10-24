Aircraft Inspection

Air Force Capt. Cody Jordan, left, and Master Sgt. Jacob Wavrin performs pre-flight inspections on a KC-135R Stratotanker during Baltic Operations 2017 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, June 12, 2017. Jordan is a pilot assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron. Wavrin is a crew chief assigned to the 459th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. The exercise is designed to enhance flexibility and interoperability, and to strengthen combined response capabilities, as well as demonstrate resolve among allied and partner nations' forces to ensure stability in, and if necessary defend, the Baltic Sea region. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder