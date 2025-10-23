Flight Deck Exercise Marines and sailors participate in physical training on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard in the Bismark Sea, June 19, 2017. The Bonhomme Richard is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Shields SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.81 MB) Credit: Seaman Apprentice Gavin Shields VIRIN: 170619-N-DL434-062C.JPG Photo Gallery