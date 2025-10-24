School Smiles Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Perez talks with students during a community engagement event at the Kalutara-Molkawa School near Kalutara, Sri Lanka, June 15, 2017. Sailors assigned to the USS Lake Erie were in Sri Lanka conducting humanitarian assistance operations following severe flooding and landslides. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.55 MB) Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton VIRIN: 170615-N-OU129-025C.JPG Photo Gallery