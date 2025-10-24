An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen put up a tent at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Mich., June 7, 2017, during exercise Turbo Distribution 17-2. The U.S. Transportation Command exercise aims to assess the Joint Task Force Port Opening's ability to deliver and distribute cargo during humanitarian and disaster relief operations. The airmen are assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Group. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracie I. Lee

'Turbo' Tent

Airmen put up a tent at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Mich., June 7, 2017, during exercise Turbo Distribution 17-2. The U.S. Transportation Command exercise aims to assess the Joint Task Force Port Opening's ability to deliver and distribute cargo during humanitarian and disaster relief operations. The airmen are assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Group. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracie I. Lee

  • Download: Full Size (0.56 MB)
  • Credit: Airman 1st Class Gracie Lee VIRIN: 170607-F-LT717-0010E.JPG
Photo Gallery