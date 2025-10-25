Honor Guard Inspection Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, inspects an honor guard in Singapore, June 2, 2017. Dunford is in Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, an Asia-focused defense summit, where he will meet with regional allies and counterparts to discuss common security issues. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.32 MB) Credit: Dominique A. Pineiro VIRIN: 170602-D-PB383-001L.JPG Photo Gallery