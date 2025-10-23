Sea Shipment The guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin receives a pallet of supplies from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock during an underway replenishment in the Sea of Japan, May 26, 2017. The Mustin is on patrol supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Collins III SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.55 MB) Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Collins III VIRIN: 170526-N-VG727-422C.JPG Photo Gallery