Distant Descent

An Army Golden Knights parachute team member descends in the distance as an Air Force F-22 Raptor sits parked at Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-locka, Fla., May 26, 2017, during the National Salute to America’s Heroes Air and Sea Show. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard service members participated in the event. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower