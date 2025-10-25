Target Search

Marines and Canadian soldiers search for simulated enemy targets at night in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, May 26, 2017, during exercise Maple Resolve 2017. Maple Resolve is an annual, three-week simulated war hosted by the Canadian Army that brings together troops from multiple nations to share tactics while strengthening military ties. The Marines are assigned to the 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Quire