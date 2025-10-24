Underwater Oath

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jiyhouh Ly, left, re-enlists while under water during a training dive with the Royal Jordanian Navy off the coast of Amman, Jordan, May 18, 2017, as part of exercise Eager Lion 17. About 7,200 military personnel from more than 20 nations participated in the 2017 iteration of the exercise. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin L. Simmons