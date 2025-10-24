Secretary Swear-In

Family members and attendees applaud after Defense Secretary Jim Mattis swears in Heather Wilson as the 24th secretary of the Air Force at the Pentagon, May 16, 2017. Wilson is a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and former New Mexico representative. She will be responsible for organizing, training and equipping 660,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian Airmen, as well as managing a $132 billion budget. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley