Decompressing Divers

Navy Petty Petty Officer 2nd Class Abraham Ruiz, Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Miller and Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Greenspan complete a decompression stop at Camp Badger, Jordan, May 3, 2017, during a training dive to prepare for Exercise Eager Lion 2017. The annual U.S. Central Command exercise aims to strengthen military-to-military relationships between the U.S., Jordan and other international partners. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin L. Simmons