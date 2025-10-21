Big Buoy

Connecticut Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Chris Richards, Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Benjamin Jewell and Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Hayden prepare a sling to hoist a 12,000-pound beached buoy near Chatham, Mass., May 9, 2017. The buoy broke free of its mooring off the coast of Maine during a winter storm. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi