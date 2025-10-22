Dual Salutes

Retired Army Col. Douglas Dillard, right, and Army Staff Sgt. Natasha Love salute during a ceremony marking the 72nd anniversary of the capture of Obersalzberg, Germany, and the last major military operation of World War II in Garmisch, Germany, May 5, 2017. Dillard, a 91-year-old World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, spoke during the event. DoD photo by James E. Brooks