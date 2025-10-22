An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Retired Army Col. Douglas Dillard, right, and Army Staff Sgt. Natasha Love salute during a ceremony marking the 72nd anniversary of the capture of Obersalzberg, Germany, and the last major military operation of World War II in Garmisch, Germany, May 5, 2017. Dillard, a 91-year-old World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, spoke during the event. DoD photo by James E. Brooks

Dual Salutes

Retired Army Col. Douglas Dillard, right, and Army Staff Sgt. Natasha Love salute during a ceremony marking the 72nd anniversary of the capture of Obersalzberg, Germany, and the last major military operation of World War II in Garmisch, Germany, May 5, 2017. Dillard, a 91-year-old World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, spoke during the event. DoD photo by James E. Brooks

Photo Gallery