Marine Maneuvers

A trainer with the U.S. Navy Marine Mammal Program works with Constellation, an Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, during training in Truman Harbor at Naval Air Station Key West, Fla., April 26, 2017. The program is in Key West to maintain the mobility of its expeditionary Marine Mammal System to detect and mark the location of mine-like objects on the ocean bottom. Navy photo by Trice Denny