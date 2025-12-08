Taking a Look

Navy Lt. Farid Hamidzadeh performs an oral exam on a patient at the Continuing Promise 2017 medical site in Mayapo, Colombia, March 25, 2017. The civil-military operation includes humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary aid to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. Hamidzadeh is attached to Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Fla. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy