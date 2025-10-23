An official website of the United States Government 
Medal of Honor recipients Army veteran Mike Fitzmaurice and Capt. Will Swenson render honors alongside Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker during a Medal of Honor Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., March 24, 2017. Becker is the commander of Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. DoD photo by EJ Hersom

Medal of Honor Day

