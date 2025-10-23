An official website of the United States Government 
Army Lt. Col. David Tucker, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, and a team of Ghanaian dental residents perform a frontal sinus tumor removal during a medical readiness training exercise at the 37th Military Hospital in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 22, 2017. The exercise included participants from the Ghanaian government, U.S. Army Africa, Brooke Army Medical Center and the North Dakota National Guard. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shejal Pulivarti

Operation Concentration

