Camouflage Decisions

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lane Fernandes, left, and Cpl. Fransico Hernandez apply camouflage face paint to prepare for a patrol exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2017. Fernandes and Hernandez are infantrymen assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Breanna Weisenberger