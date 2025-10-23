Wreath-Laying Ceremony President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe participate in a wreath-laying ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 27, 2016, to honor the service members killed during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. Abe is the first Japanese prime minister to visit the USS Arizona Memorial. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jay Chu SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.84 MB) Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Jay Chu VIRIN: 161227-N-DX698-073C.JPG Photo Gallery