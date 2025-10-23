USS Arizona Ceremony

President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe join Navy Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr., commander of U.S. Pacific Command, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Michelle Wrabley aboard the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 27, 2016, to honor the service members killed during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. Abe is the first Japanese prime minister to visit the USS Arizona Memorial. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jay Chu