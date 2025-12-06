An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samuel Ricario throws a training grenade from the kneeling position at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22, 2016. Ricario is an automatic rifleman assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. The air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jorge A. Rosales

Training Technique

