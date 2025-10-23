Over Afghanistan An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker for aerial refueling to support an Operation Freedom’s Sentinel mission over Afghanistan, Dec. 21, 2016. The 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron is actively engaged in tactical refueling operations, which extend kinetic capabilities across Southwest Asia. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.69 MB) Credit: Staff Sgt. Matthew Fredericks VIRIN: 161221-F-XF291-0022C.JPG Photo Gallery