Hornet Haze

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Parrish signals to the pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 10, 2016. The Hornet is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 86. The aircraft carrier is supporting U.S. national security interests in Europe. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard