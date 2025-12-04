Serpent Simulation

A Marine with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment runs from a CH-53E super stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 during a simulation of Operation Gothic Serpent at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 10, 2016. Operation Gothic Serpent is a military operation conducted by U.S. Special Forces in Somalia, Africa, from August to October 1993. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella