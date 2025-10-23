Mesa Verde View

An air-cushion landing craft pulls into the well deck of the USS Mesa Verde during the Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise at sea, Dec. 3, 2016. The three-week training evolution aims to enhance interoperability and amphibious warfare capabilities to enable the Navy and Marine Corps to tackle a wide range of operations during their upcoming deployment. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Adaecus G. Brooks