Performing Taps

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Barbee performs taps during a 75th commemoration event of the attacks on Pearl Harbor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 7, 2016. The U.S. military co-hosed the event, which provided veterans, service members and the community a chance to honor the sacrifices made by those who were present during the attacks. Barbee is assigned to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Laurie Dexter