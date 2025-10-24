Presenting the Ensign

A member of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam honors and ceremonial guard presents Bob Bracci, honorary member of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, with an ensign during an ash-scattering ceremony at the USS Utah Memorial, Dec. 1, 2016. Ashes were scattered of Jack A. Stoeber, a Pearl Harbor attacks survivor who recently passed away. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabrielle Joyner