An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Airman 1st Class Alejandra Vargas pushes a bundle during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2016. U.S., Australian and Japanese aircrews conducted the training event in which C-130 aircrews perform low-altitude airdrops while providing critical supplies to 56 islands. Vargas is a C-130 Hercules loadmaster assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delano Scott

Christmas Delivery

Air Force Airman 1st Class Alejandra Vargas pushes a bundle during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2016. U.S., Australian and Japanese aircrews conducted the training event in which C-130 aircrews perform low-altitude airdrops while providing critical supplies to 56 islands. Vargas is a C-130 Hercules loadmaster assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Delano Scott

  • Download: Full Size (0.44 MB)
  • Credit: Airman 1st Class DELANO SCOTT VIRIN: 161205-F-WH816-296E.JPG
Photo Gallery