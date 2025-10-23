SD Bilateral with French Minister of Defence

Defense Secretary Ash Carter participates in an honor cordon with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian before a bilateral meeting at DAR Constitution Hall, Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2016. The leaders discussed the U.S.-France partnership and security topics including coalition efforts to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith