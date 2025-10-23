An official website of the United States Government 
Defense Secretary Ash Carter participates in an honor cordon with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian before a bilateral meeting at DAR Constitution Hall, Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2016. The leaders discussed the U.S.-France partnership and security topics including coalition efforts to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith

SD Bilateral with French Minister of Defence

