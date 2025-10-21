An official website of the United States Government 
The forward-deployed guided-missile destroyer USS Barry conducts a replenishment with the Military Sealift Command Dry Cargo and Ammunition Ship USNS Richard E. Byrd in the Sea of Japan, Nov. 16, 2016. The Barry is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin V. Cunningham

Barry Replenishment

