Working Colors Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Ellam signals to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie from aboard the USS Stout during a replenishment in the Persian Gulf, Oct. 14, 2016. Ellam is a boatswain’s mate. The Stout is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.58 MB) Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge VIRIN: 161014-N-GP524-377C.JPG Photo Gallery