Working Aloft

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brian Evans maintains an antenna system while working aloft during a replenishment involving the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the USS Monterey and the USNS Arctic in the Persian Gulf, Sept. 2, 2016. The Eisenhower is supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Nathan T. Beard