An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The USS Iwo Jima sails past the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor, Nov. 10, 2016, before Veterans Week NYC 2016, which honors the service of all U.S. veterans. About 1,000 sailors and more than 100 Marines from the ship plan to participate in events throughout the city, including the Veterans Day parade. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carla Giglio

Veterans Week

The USS Iwo Jima sails past the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor, Nov. 10, 2016, before Veterans Week NYC 2016, which honors the service of all U.S. veterans. About 1,000 sailors and more than 100 Marines from the ship plan to participate in events throughout the city, including the Veterans Day parade. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carla Giglio

  • Download: Full Size (1.92 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Carla Gi VIRIN: 161110-N-RE886-023C.JPG
Photo Gallery