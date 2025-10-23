Veterans Week

The USS Iwo Jima sails past the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor, Nov. 10, 2016, before Veterans Week NYC 2016, which honors the service of all U.S. veterans. About 1,000 sailors and more than 100 Marines from the ship plan to participate in events throughout the city, including the Veterans Day parade. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carla Giglio