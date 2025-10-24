An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Staff Sgt. Kofi Latiff carries his parachute and gear to the rally point after jumping onto Malemute drop zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 3, 2016. Latiff is assigned to the 25th Infantry Division’s Company B, 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), Alaska. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher

Carrying the Load

Army Staff Sgt. Kofi Latiff carries his parachute and gear to the rally point after jumping onto Malemute drop zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 3, 2016. Latiff is assigned to the 25th Infantry Division’s Company B, 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), Alaska. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher

Photo Gallery