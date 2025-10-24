Carrying the Load Army Staff Sgt. Kofi Latiff carries his parachute and gear to the rally point after jumping onto Malemute drop zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 3, 2016. Latiff is assigned to the 25th Infantry Division’s Company B, 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), Alaska. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.8 MB) Credit: Justin Connaher VIRIN: 161103-F-LX370-468A.JPG Photo Gallery