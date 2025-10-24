Homecoming Kiss

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Johnson kisses her daughter at Naval Base Guam in Santa Rita, Guam, Nov. 8, 2016, after completing a five-month deployment. Johnson is assigned to assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable. The ship operated throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to provide flexibility to the fleet commanders, extending the range and impact of U.S. naval forces in the U.S. 5th and 7th fleets. Navy photo by Seaman Alana Langdon