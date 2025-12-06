Razor Control

Army Spc. Guadalupe Arreguin places razor wire to create an entry control point during Patriot Shock, a weeklong exercise in Capu Midia, Romania, Nov. 4, 2016. The exercise tests the unit’s quick readiness to respond quickly and increases joint interoperability with Patriot missile systems and their Romanian partners. Arreguin is assigned to the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Brian Kimball