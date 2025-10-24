Across America

Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Melissa Ransom and her daughters participate in the annual Flags Across America event at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Nov. 5, 2016. Coast Guard members, their friends and families placed American and Coast Guard flags on the graves of Coast Guardsmen at the cemetery. The Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association's Washington, D.C., chapter holds the annual event the weekend before Veterans Day. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lisa Ferdinando