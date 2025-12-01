An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers march through an entry control point during Patriot Shock, an exercise at Capu Midia, Romania, Nov. 3, 2016. The soldiers are assigned to 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. The exercise tests the unit’s readiness to quickly deploy, and increases joint interoperability with the Patriot missile systems and their Romanian partners. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Kimball

Patriot March

Soldiers march through an entry control point during Patriot Shock, an exercise at Capu Midia, Romania, Nov. 3, 2016. The soldiers are assigned to 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. The exercise tests the unit’s readiness to quickly deploy, and increases joint interoperability with the Patriot missile systems and their Romanian partners. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Kimball

  • Download: Full Size (1.33 MB)
  • Credit: Tech. Sgt. Brian Kimball VIRIN: 161106-F-QP401-001A.JPG
Photo Gallery