Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines depart the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay in a combat rubber raiding craft during Blue Chromite 2017, an exercise near Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 2, 2016. The Marines are assigned to 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. The U.S.-only exercise strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps expeditionary, amphibious rapid-response capabilities in Okinawa and the greater Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson

Night Paddle

  • Download: Full Size (2.04 MB)
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson VIRIN: 161102-N-JH293-010A.JPG
