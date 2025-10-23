Rifle Training

Army Staff Sgt. Justin Heptas, right, and Spc. Anthony Alfaro calibrate a Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle during live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 1, 2016. Heptas and Alfaro are assigned to the 25th Infantry Division’s Company B, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), Alaska. Air Force photo by Alejandro Pena