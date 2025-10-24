Training Splash

U.S. Marines and sailors and Cambodian sailors disembark a Cambodian amphibious landing craft during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Cambodia 2016 in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, Nov. 3, 2016. The Marines are assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, and the Seabees are assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5. The annual maritime training involves U.S troops and armed forces from nine partner nations, including Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Timor-Leste. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Lowell Whitman